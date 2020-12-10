Chris Cuomo Shreds Lindsey Graham: ‘Do Your Words Still Come From Your Brain?’

Chris Cuomo slammed the GOP lawmakers who continue to repeat President Donald Trump’s reality-denying claim that the 2020 election is not over. (For the record, it is, and Trump lost).

Cuomo opened his CNN show on Tuesday with a damning critique of Trump backer Senator Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.), who this week fanned the flames of animosity by claiming “there is a civil war brewing in Georgia” and that it’s unreasonable to “sit on your ass and do nothing when you got a chance to save the country.”

“No, you don’t mean save the country, you mean save your ass,” said Cuomo. “Civil war. Seriously, senator? Do your words still come from your brain, or just some reservoir of bile?”

Cuomo noted that Graham has plenty of company from other Trump allies. “Did you see the tweets from Arizona’s Republican Party? It’s calling on Americans to die for Trump,” he said. “Literally inciting violence on its official Twitter account, posting a clip from ‘Rambo.’”

“It is absurd and embarrassing as part of political dialogue. And you know what it sounds like? Exactly what Joe McCarthy was pushing against the bogeyman of communism. We have been here before,” Cuomo added.

