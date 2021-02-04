CNN’s Chris Cuomo on Tuesday pointed out an embarrassing typo in a key document defending former President Donald Trump from the impeachment charge that he incited the deadly U.S. Capitol riot on Jan. 6.

The document — released by Trump’s own defence team ahead of his Senate trial, which is scheduled to start next week ― outlined his defence against the charge of incitement of insurrection, for which the House impeached him last month.

But it incorrectly spelled “United States” as “Unites States” on the first page — and again on page nine.