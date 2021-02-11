Chris Cuomo Rages At Ted Cruz For Breast Milk Tweet During Impeachment Trial

CNN’s Chris Cuomo fumed at Senator Ted Cruz on Wednesday after the Texas Republican fired off an impertinent tweet while the Senate was presented with damning evidence during the impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump.

“So look, here’s what’s clear after today. There can be no good faith disagreement. The facts all point to Trump and his actions,” Cuomo said. “There can only be bad faith, like this. Senator Ted Cruz tweeting during this trial about breast milk.”

Cruz complained in a tweet that it was “Orwellian” that the words “‘breast milk’ are now forbidden” because of one hospital’s efforts to be more inclusive by using terms like “human milk” and “chest milk” instead.

Later during the afternoon’s proceedings, the House impeachment managers presented disturbing videos showing just how narrowly lawmakers escaped the violent insurrectionists who broke into the US Capitol on January 6. The Democrats also showed US Capitol Police body camera footage showing their view as the violent rioters attacked them.