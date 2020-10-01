Chris Cuomo Calls Out Ted Cruz To His Face As Interview Gets Heated In A Hurry

Never miss a thing. Sign up to HuffPost Australia’s weekly newsletter for the latest news, exclusives and guides to achieving the good life.

Chris Cuomo’s interview with Senator Ted Cruz started to resemble Tuesday night’s chaotic presidential debate as the two raised voices, talked over each other and swapped family insults.

Cruz slammed Cuomo’s brother, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, over his response to the coronavirus pandemic ― causing Cuomo to wonder why Cruz wouldn’t be as critical of President Donald Trump.

Then he offered an all-too-blunt reminder of the insults Trump hurled at Cruz and his family during the 2016 presidential campaign.

At one point, Cuomo called out Cruz for “hypocrisy” after the senator complained about Democrats’ use of the filibuster. Cuomo reminded Cruz that he once read the children’s book “Green Eggs and Ham” during a filibuster of his own.

At another, he slammed Cruz’s “weak-ass argument” against former Vice President Joe Biden.

Cruz, for his part, called Cuomo “disgusting,” among other insults.

It was heated almost from the start: