Chris Cuomo Loses It Over Trump’s ‘Bulls**t’ Coronavirus ‘Propaganda’ Video

CNN’s Chris Cuomo on Monday night said he wouldn’t play the clip with audio of President Donald Trump speaking from the White House after being discharged from Walter Reed hospital, where he was treated for the coronavirus.

Cuomo dismissed the footage as “propaganda.”

“I’m not going to play it for you. Why should it?” he said. “How much bullshit do you need in your life?”

Trump in the video claimed that he’s better and that he might be immune to COVID-19 now. And he told Americans “don’t be afraid of it” and “don’t let it take over your lives.”

Cuomo just about had it.

″‘Don’t let COVID control your life,’” he said, mocking the president’s words. ”Nobody wants it to control their life. They don’t have any choice.”

Then he called out Trump for denying Americans the same level of care he had in fighting the infection: