Chris Evans Becomes Captain America Again For 6-Year-Old Who Saved Sister From Dog

Chris Evans’ Captain America is coming out of retirement.

Though “Avengers: Endgame” seemed like the last time we’d see Evans as the character, the actor adopted the persona again to recognize a real-life hero: 6-year-old Bridger Walker.

On July 9, Bridger put himself between a charging dog and his 4-year-old sister, suffering several injuries to his face and head, his aunt Nicole Walker explained in now-viral Instagramposts. He apparently said later, “If someone had to die, I thought it should be me.” Bridger’s surgery lasted around two hours, and he got more than 90 stitches, according to his family.

His aunt shared the story hoping to get Bridger some encouragement from his favorite big screen superheroes, and the Avengers assembled. Since that time, the family said they’ve heard from Hugh Jackman, Anne Hathaway, Zachary Levi, Mark Ruffalo, Tom Holland, the Russo brothers and Robbie Amell.

And on Wednesday, it was Evans’ turn.