Here's What Chris Evans Has To Say About That NSFW Camera Roll Leak

Now that Chris Evans has your attention, he wants to remind you to vote.

The ‘Avengers’ star set off a social media frenzy over the weekend when he reportedly posted an Instagram video featuring a game of Heads Up that inadvertently revealed the contents of his camera roll. It was quickly removed but not before some of his 5.7 million followers caught a glimpse of a penis pic and a raunchy meme.

On Monday, Evans enlisted the help of the face palm emoji as he embraced his mishap for a noble cause: