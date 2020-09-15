Here's What Chris Evans Has To Say About That NSFW Camera Roll Leak

Now that Chris Evans has your attention, he wants to remind you to vote.
The ‘Avengers’ star set off a social media frenzy over the weekend when he reportedly posted an Instagram video featuring a game of Heads Up that inadvertently revealed the contents of his camera roll. It was quickly removed but not before some of his 5.7 million followers caught a glimpse of a penis pic and a raunchy meme.
On Monday, Evans enlisted the help of the face palm emoji as he embraced his mishap for a noble cause:
He certainly did get attention from fans and friends alike. While many fans offered support and urged others to respect the actor’s privacy, his ‘Avengers’ co-star Mark Ruffalo had some cheeky words of comfort:
And his brother Scott Evans poked fun:
His Monday evening post earned him a pat on the back from his ‘Knives Out’ director Rian Johnson, on-screen mom Jamie Lee Curtis, fans and other Twitter personalities.