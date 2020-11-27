Chris Evans Plays The Piano And Twitter Could Listen To Him All Day

Actor Chris Evans found another way to make his fans swoon on Tuesday.

The “Captain America” star was already rising in popularity for his accidentally leaked penis pic, puppy play date with Olympic gold medalist Aly Raisman and “toilet” takedown of Donald Trump.

Now he’s going full Renaissance Man, playing the piano in an Instagram stories clip that trended on Twitter overnight.

The clip is pretty basic: Evans practices a composition by Fabrizio Paterlini and looks adorable doing it.