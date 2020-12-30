Elsa Pataky's Hilarious Holiday Moment Is The Fun We Need To See As 2020 Ends

Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky have been spending their holiday at their Australian home in Byron Bay, and the latest video from their end-of-year downtime depicts the fun and joy we all need to see as 2020 comes to a close. On Tuesday, Elsa shared an Instagram video in which she enjoyed a fast ride down a slippery water slide. “[Impeccable] landing,” she captioned the clip, which showed her sliding down on her belly before gently colliding into an inflatable object in the water.

Being a true family affair, Elsa’s husband her their children, daughter India Rose and twin boys Sasha and Tristan, could be heard cheering her on in the background. Elsa and Chris been spending the Christmas and New Year’s holiday period with close family and friends, including filmmaker Cristian Prieto and Silvia Serra.