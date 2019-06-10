Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger are married.

The couple said “I do” on Saturday at an intimate wedding at the San Ysidro Ranch in Montecito, California, according to E! News. Pratt announced the nuptials in an Instagram post on Sunday, in which he thanked their families and Mr. Giorgio Armani for dressing him and his bride.

“We feel so blessed to begin this new chapter of our lives,” Pratt, 39, wrote alongside the image of him and Schwarzenegger smiling at one another. “We are so thankful to our families and our friends who stood with us.” The “Guardians of the Galaxy” star described his wedding to the 29-year-old author as “intimate, moving and emotional.”

“This morning we feel nothing but blessed,” he added.