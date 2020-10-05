Chris Rock Rips Trump In Saturday Night Live Monologue As He Appeals To Voters

Never miss a thing. Sign up to HuffPost Australia’s weekly newsletter for the latest news, exclusives and guides to achieving the good life.

Comedian Chris Rock got political in his monologue on Saturday Night Live, bashing President Donald Trump and pleading with viewers to vote.

First off, he addressed the “elephant in the room: President Trump’s in the hospital from Covid and I just want to say my heart goes out to COVID,” the comedian quipped to laugher from the programme’s first (reduced) live audience (in face masks) since March.

In the time of this pandemic, Chris suggested it’s time to “renegotiate our relationship to the government” — and rethink the whole president thing.

“I mean, what job do you have for four years no matter what?” he asked. “Like if you hired a cook and he was making people vomit every day, do you sit there and go, ‘Well, he’s got a four-year deal. We’ve just got to vomit for four more years.’”