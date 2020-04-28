The 34-year-old model and cookbook author shared a quirky video of herself in a bathing suit, telling her followers: “I never post thirst traps, so here I am trapping you in thirst with thirst.”

Chrissy Teigen is just trying to enjoy her time in coronavirus lockdown, and internet trolls have a lot to say about it.

Teigen, who often posts playful and relatable content on Twitter, quickly racked up comments to the video. While many showed support, there were plenty of body-shaming haters who shared unkind thoughts.

One person wrote that the former Sports Illustrated cover girl was “shaped like SpongeBob.” Another wrote that she was “built like a rectangle.”

Not one to shy away from an internet fight, Teigen responded to many of the remarks. She quipped to one, “I know u ain’t talking.”

She told a supporter, “It’s ok I’ve been a rectangle my whole life and it’s gotten me pretty far.”

In response to another supporter, Teigen said, “Everyone used to....surgically enhanced curves. I’ve been a square my whole life and let me tell you, it’s paid off nicely in many ways!”