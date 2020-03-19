Chrissy Teigen Takes On Ivanka Trump's Isolation Tweet, Asks For Coronavirus Tests

Chrissy Teigen wants Ivanka Trump to get the United States some coronavirus testing. The 34-year-old responded to a tweet by US President Donald Trump’s daughter that featured her and her children with husband and presidential adviser Jared Kushner in a blanket fort.

“Staying home today w/ kids? Plan living room camp out! Throw a bedsheet over some taped together brooms. Plan a menu & ‘pack’ sandwiches, salads (S’mores optional) A fun activity that also brings family together for a meal! Share your ideas & use the hashtag # TogetherApart,” Ivanka Trump wrote on Twitter. Teigen quote-tweeted her note with a question: “After we quote pack unquote sandwiches can we please have Covid tests.”

after we quote pack unquote sandwiches can we please have Covid tests https://t.co/rMHsfU26Mw — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) March 18, 2020

Teigen was referring to the severe lack of testing in the US a whopping eight weeks since the first case of COVID-19 was reported in the country. The novel coronavirus, which was officially declared a pandemic by the World Health Organisation earlier this month, has killed more than 7,000 people worldwide. While governments rapidly close down public spaces and enforce isolation procedures, the disease is still spreading. In addition to her request for more tests, Teigen also followed up her note to Ivanka Trump with some tongue-out emoji and a sassy remark:

😜😜😜😜😜😜😜😜😜😜😜😜😜😜😜😜😜😜😜😜😜😜😜😜😜😜😜😜😜😜😜😜😜😜😜😜😜😜😜😜😜😜😜😜😜😜😜😜😜😜😜😜😜😜😜😜😜😜😜😜😜😜😜😜😜😜😜😜 — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) March 18, 2020