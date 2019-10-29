Chrissy Teigen And John Legend Reveal Their US Presidential Picks

Celebrity couple Chrissy Teigen and John Legend revealed their picks for the 2020 presidential election ― and it isn’t President Donald Trump.

OK, that could have been deduced already given their recent online exchange with the incumbent, in which Trump called the model and “Bring the Funny” judge the “filthy mouthed wife” of “boring” R&B singer Legend. Teigen called Trump a “pussy ass bitch” for not tagging her in his comment.

So The Donald is out of the running (and was never in it) in the Teigen-Legend household.