Chrissy Teigen Roasts John Legend Over New Song Lyrics: 'What The F**k?'

Chrissy Teigen has listened to John Legend’s forthcoming album, and let’s just say she had a lot of constructive criticism for her superstar husband. The “Cravings” cookbook author took her notes to Twitter on Sunday, expressing concern over a certain lyric on the new record.

“Listening to john’s new album for the first time. ‘You know there’s a lot of women tryin to take your place’ bitch what the fuck?” Teigen tweeted, quoting the song.

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP Teigen and Legend arrive at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center on Jan. 26 in Los Angeles.

She joked that the lyrics were the reason “why I’m gonna keep my options open with the men of better call Saul,” the “Breaking Bad” spinoff that she revealed over the weekend she’d been binge-watching. Teigen added that she did have a favorite song on her husband’s new album, but couldn’t resist adding a little snark. “One of my favorite ones is one with @JheneAiko why don’t u guys just get fuckin married!!!” she tweeted. But Legend tweeted that Teigen left out a crucial part of his song lyric, which would add a bit of, you know, context for fans.

“You didn’t tell them the punchline,” Legend tweeted. ”‘But I’m focused. I’m focused on you,’” That would seem to follow “You know there’s a lot of women tryin to take your place.” But Teigen wasn’t having it. “Do u know what a punchline is,” she quipped.

Aiko responded to Teigen’s marriage “suggestion” by shutting it all down on Twitter. She wrote that she loves the supermodel and that she and Legend are “both actually singing to you in these songs.” But Teigen kept it going, leaking Legend’s new material on both her Instagram and Twitter accounts. “Currently leaking john’s album on my stories. out June 19th. or free when I get mad enough,” she captioned wrote in the caption of an Instagram video of herself bopping along to one of Legend’s songs.