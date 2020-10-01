Chrissy Teigen shared tragic news on Wednesday that she has suffered a miscarriage.

The model and cookbook author, 34, and her husband, John Legend, 41, revealed in mid-August that Teigen was pregnant with her third child.

In recent times, Teigen had been sharing updates about the complications in her pregnancy and was hospitalised Sunday night after she experienced excessive bleeding.

“We are shocked and in the kind of deep pain you only hear about, the kind of pain we’ve never felt before,” she wrote in a social media on Wednesday.

“We were never able to stop the bleeding and give our baby the fluids he needed, despite bags and bags of blood transfusions. It just wasn’t enough

“We never decide on our babies’ names until the last possible moment after they’re born, just before we leave the hospital. But we, for some reason, had started to call this little guy in my belly Jack. So he will always be Jack to us. Jack worked so hard to be a part of our little family, and he will be, forever.”