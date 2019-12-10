Chrissy Teigen Savages Commenter Who Criticised Her 'Revealing' Top

It’s surprising that people continue to call out Chrissy Teigen, given how badly it tends to backfire.

On Friday, the model, cookbook author, social media aficionado and queen of clapbacks fired off yet another signature retort after a commenter on one of her Instagram posts invited her wrath with a snarky remark.

The post shows Teigen with her 3-year-old daughter, Luna, who looks as though she’s fixing the lapel on her mom’s pink blazer, which is worn loosely without a shirt underneath. “On set with my stylist,” Teigen had captioned the photo.

“Jesus cover up your daughter is right there,” the user commented.

The mom-of-two made a very obvious point with her comeback: “She sucked it for months and doesn’t mind it much.”