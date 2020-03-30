Chrissy Teigen Officiates Hilariously Elaborate Stuffed Animal Wedding

The celebrity parents got seriously creative with keeping their kids entertained under coronavirus isolation measures over the weekend, hosting a wedding ceremony and reception for their three-year-old daughter Luna’s stuffed toys on Sunday.

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend would like to announce the official marriage of stuffed animals Chloe and Nosh.

Teigen officiated the beachfront ceremony, which began at 10:30 am sharp on Instagram Live as online guests watched on.

Chrissy Teigen / Instagram Chloe and Nosh make their way down the aisle.

“Thank you for gathering here today on this very special day,” Teigen opened the ceremony.

“26 weeks ago began an incredible relationship. It was unexpected at first as there were many different animals in the house. But who knew that Chloe and Nosh would get along so well. They loved each other since the first second they laid eyes on each other,” she said solemnly.

“We cherish the love that they have between each other.”

She then announced a special guest, and Legend, wearing a robe, sang a stirring rendition of Selena Gomez’s “Can’t Keep My Hands To Myself” before the ceremonial merging of two glasses of sand (which represents the blending of their two lives, of course).

The happy couple said “I Do” and were officially announced husband and wife.