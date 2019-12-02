Chrissy Teigen Takes John Legend Trolling To New Heights With ‘Sexiest Man Alive’ PJs

Chrissy Teigen continues to make sure her husband, John Legend, doesn’t forget that he was dubbed People magazine’s “Sexiest Man Alive” earlier this month.

The cookbook author and model posted a photo to Instagram on Friday showing her with friends Paul Barbosa and Bronwyn Reed ― all wearing a custom pajama set decorated with photos of Legend’s People cover.

“Great pic guys we all look great!!!!” Teigen wrote in the post’s caption.