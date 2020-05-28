Christian Cooper Urges An End To Threats Targeting White Woman Who Accosted Him

Christian Cooper wants others to show the type of grace to Amy Cooper that she didn’t want to give to him Monday morning in Central Park.

As documented in a now-famed viral video, the 41-year-old white woman called police on the 57-year-old Black birdwatcher after he asked her to put a leash on her dog in an area where such restraints are required.

On the call, Amy Cooper said “an African American man in Central Park ... is recording me and threatened myself and my dog.” She continued, “Please send a cop! Immediately!”

After the encounter went viral on social media, Amy Cooper voluntarily gave her dog back to the group she had adopted it from and then was fired from her job at Franklin Templeton, an asset management firm. Her employers said the company does not “tolerate racism of any kind.”

She also has been targeted with a barrage of criticism and attacks, including death threats.