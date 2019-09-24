Christina Applegate Had No Time For This Cringeworthy Jenny McCarthy Interview

Jenny McCarthy proved she did not read Christina Applegate’s bio on the Television Academy’s website before interviewing her on the 2019 Emmy Awards red carpet Sunday night.

During their chat before the award show on Fox Network, McCarthy mentioned that she knew that the “Bad Moms” star — who was nominated for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series for her turn as Jen Harding on Netflix’s “Dead to Me” — had been “nominated” for a guest role on “Friends” in the past. McCarthy, a judge on Fox’s “The Masked Singer,” then proceeded to make the rest of the interview incredibly awkward by saying:

“Tonight you’re nominated for your own show. What’s that like? First time, right?”