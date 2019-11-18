Christine Anu has said the Uluru climbing ban “is a step in the right direction” as she joins the Indigenous community in campaigning for other sacred sites to be protected in the same way.

Earlier this week the last of the chain over Uluru was removed after the site closed to climbers on October 26.

“It is a step in the right direction showing respect for what Aboriginal people’s connection is to a place,” the 49-year-old Torres Straight Islander woman told HuffPost Australia.

Anu added that while closing tourist access to Uluru is positive, now is the time to acknowledge the land Indigenous people have lost and respect Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people’s connection to the land and sea.

“The thousands of middens that have been destroyed, the thousands of sacred places that have got highways and roads built over them and communities on top of places... There has to be a time where Aboriginal people’s connection to country is respected more.”