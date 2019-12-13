Christmas Gifts For People Who Love To Sleep

Frozen Frozen

We sleep for roughly a third of our lives. If we live to 85, that means those of us who get a solid eight hours a night will have slept for more than 28 years. Christmas is nearly here and it’s as good an excuse as any to celebrate how glorious snoozing can be. We’ve rounded up the best gifts for people who love sleep or want to sleep a little more. Great present ideas designed to help you or loved-ones snooze better include sleep tech, sleep tips, sleep spray and sleep candles as well as fancy sleep-tracking watches, weighted blankets and sleep bonnets. Happy napping, one and all.

Fleece Star Print Pyjama Set, Marks & Spencer, £15

Fleece Star Print Pyjama Set, Marks & Spencer, £15 If you’re going to get festive winter pyjamas, make them navy, make then fleece, and put colourful stars on them. Then cuddle up by the fire with a mince pie this classic M&S pair. Buy it now.

Anjee Weighted Blanket for Sleeping, Amazon, £69.99

Anjee Weighted Blanket for Sleeping, Amazon, £69.99 Weighted blankets are reassuring and cosy. Their comforting weight pins you in place and stops the covers from falling off. This has been proven to increase your production of serotonin and melatonin, the hormones which really help you doze off. Buy it now﻿.

Reversible Satin Sleep Bonnet, Sleep Tings, Etsy, £14

Reversible Satin Sleep Bonnet, Sleep Tings, Etsy, £14 This cosy hair bonnet protects hair from frizz, breakage and drying out. It’s made of 100% polysatin, with an elasticated band to fit any head size. Buy it now.

I'm Not Sleeping Just Resting My Eyes Cushion, That's Nice That, Not On The High Street, £24.95

I’m Not Sleeping Just Resting My Eyes Cushion, That’s Nice That, Not On The High Street, £24.95 Have any parents failed to mention the immortal words “I’m not sleeping, just resting my eyes?” after a Christmas feast. This cushion is perfect for someone who loves a cheeky nap. Buy it now.

Deep Sleep Heavenly Candle, Marks & Spencer, £26

Deep Sleep Heavenly Candle, Marks & Spencer, £26 Burn this candle as part of a calming bedtime routine. The relaxing combination of lavender and camomile will have you drifting off in no time. Best to trim the wick in between uses. Buy it now.

Why We Sleep: The New Science of Sleep and Dreams, Amazon﻿, £17

Why We Sleep: The New Science of Sleep and Dreams, Amazon, £17 Understand sleeping habits better with this captivating book in which sleep expert Professor Matthew Walker reveals important new research on sleep, rest and dreams. Buy it now.

Withings Nokia Steel Activity And Sleep Tracking Watch, John Lewis, £119.95

Withings Nokia Steel Activity And Sleep Tracking Watch, John Lewis, £119.95 This fancy-looking piece of arm-jewellery is actually an activity tracker that’ll record all your sleeping patterns and report them to you via an app. Helpful for anyone who wants to find out how often they wake up, how long they sleep or how deeply they slept. Buy it now.

Sleep Mask Luxuriously Soft Adjustable Eye Mask, Antonia York Designs, Etsy, £10.95

Sleep Mask Luxuriously Soft Adjustable Eye Mask, Antonia York Designs, Etsy, £10.95 This eye mask is made from soft, silky satin, so it’s perfect for insomniacs, people who get migraines, travellers and anyone who just likes nice cosy things. Buy it now.

Sleep Plus Pillow Spray, Marks & Spencer, £27.50

Sleep Plus Pillow Spray, Marks & Spencer, £27.50 You can spritz this directly onto bed linen and pillows before you hit the hay to ensure a deep, refreshing sleep. Anxious sleepers and insomniacs rave about this product. Buy it now.

Dodow Relaxation And Sleep Aid Light, John Lewis, £49.99

Dodow Relaxation And Sleep Aid Light, John Lewis, £49.99 This magical little device emits light at intervals, until you fall asleep. It works like a metronome and you should try to time your breathing to the appearance of light. You can set it to work for eight or 20 minutes. Buy it now.

AVANTEK Sleep White Noise Machine, Amazon, £29.99

AVANTEK Sleep White Noise Machine, Amazon, £29.99 There are 20 soothing options for sounds to get you to sleep on this machine, including white noise, rain, surf and fan noises. Buy it now.

Sleepytime Tea Gift Box, Bird & Blend Tea Co, Not On The High Street, £20