Christopher Nolan Clarifies Anne Hathaway's Claim He Bans Chairs From Sets

UPDATE (June 30): Director Christopher Nolan is clarifying his stance about chairs on sets after Anne Hathaway claimed he “doesn’t allow” cast and crew members to sit down.

On Tuesday, a representative for Nolan issued a statement explaining that while the filmmaker chooses not to use a chair, he does not ban them altogether.

“For the record, the only things banned from [Nolan’s] sets are cell phones (not always successfully) and smoking (very successfully),” a spokesperson told Indiewire. “The chairs Anne was referring to are the directors’ chairs clustered around the video monitor, allocated on the basis of hierarchy not physical need. Chris chooses not to use his but has never banned chairs from the set. Cast and crew can sit wherever and whenever they need and frequently do.”

PREVIOUSLY: One thing movie theaters in the age of coronavirus and Christopher Nolan’s sets have in common? Nobody will be sitting down anytime soon.

The revered director’s films are famously shrouded in mystery (please let us know if you figure out what “Tenet” is about), but his frequent collaborator Anne Hathaway is now giving fans a bit of insight into his filmmaking process.

The actor, who worked with Nolan on back-to-back films “The Dark Knight Rises” and “Interstellar,” revealed in a Variety’s Actors on Actors chat with Hugh Jackman that in an effort to promote productivity, the director bans chairs on set.

“He doesn’t allow chairs,” Hathaway said, “and his reasoning is, if you have chairs, people will sit, and if they’re sitting, they’re not working. I mean, he has these incredible movies in terms of scope and ambition and technical prowess and emotion. It always arrives at the end under schedule and under budget. I think he’s onto something with the chair thing.”