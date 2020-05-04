How To Celebrate Mexican Food Respectfully On Cinco De Mayo

People around the world will feast on tacos and tequila in celebration of Cinco de Mayo this Sunday. But most of the those olé-ing/mole-ing it up will actually be outside of Mexico, according to former Mexican-food chef, Arlette Martinez. The Mexican Canadian said that the holiday is not a big deal in Mexico except for the state of Puebla, where the Mexican army defeated the French army at the Battle of Puebla, on May 5, 1862.