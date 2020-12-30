This Year Was A Disaster For The Planet

David McNew via Getty Images Flames rise near homes during the Blue Ridge fire on Oct. 27 in Chino Hills, California.

Historic fires Australia has faced the cost of a devastating and lengthy bushfire season that burned nearly 12 million hectares of bushland, killing 33 people and an estimated 1 billion native animals. Dubbed a “black summer” by Prime Minister Scott Morrison, the unusually prolonged and intense bushfires have increased pressure on the government to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. Scientists have warned that increased temperatures and heatwaves will lead to more dangerous fire seasons and severe weather events, while shorter winters will reduce the window for hazard reduction to mitigate the impact of fires.

AP Photo/Noah Berge A bushfire burns in Bodalla, New South Wales, Australia, Saturday, January 25, 2020.

Al Seib via Getty Images A man with an umbrella for shade walks past the thermometer at Calvary Church in Woodland Hills, California, as it registers 116 degrees Fahrenheit on Aug. 19.

Record-breaking heat This year ison track to be one of the two hottest ever on record. The planet had its hottest September and its second hottest July and November ever, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. This August — the third hottest August in the nation’s history — Phoenix saw average temperatures of 99 degrees. And in California, a record-breaking heat wave over Labor Day weekend brought Los Angeles County its highest temperature ever, 121 degrees. Globally, the past five years have been the Earth’s hottest in recorded history, with 2016 the hottest ever, followed by 2019, 2017, 2015 and 2018. It remains to be seen if 2020 will usurp 2016 as the hottest year ever, or come in second place. These recent peak temperatures follow decades of warming around the globe, largely caused by human-made emissions. Higher temperatures are linked to a range of dangerous natural disasters including extreme floods, hurricanes, wildfires ― and deaths. Meanwhile Australian summers are now effectively twice as long as its winters as climate change has increased temperatures since the middle of the last century, research released in the wake of the nation’s unprecedented fire season showed in March. The report by the Australia Institute, a Canberra-based think tank, compared data from the past two decades with mid-20th century benchmarks of temperatures at the calendar start of seasons in temperate and sub-tropical parts of the country. Over the last two decades, summer across most of Australia has been on average one month longer than half a century ago, while winter has contracted by an average three weeks. Over the past five years, the analysis showed, Australian summers were on average 50% longer than they were in the mid-twentieth century based on temperature readings. “Our findings are not a projection of what we may see in the future,” said Richie Merzian, climate and energy program director at the Australia Institute. “It’s happening right now.”

Getty Images via Getty Images A family walks amid destruction on Nov. 22 in Providencia, Colombia, which was hit by Hurricane Iota as a Category 5 storm, the strongest on record to affect the country.