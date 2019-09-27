Tens of thousands of students gathered for marches across New Zealand on Friday to kick off a planned second global school strike for climate action.

The latest round of protests, which builds on last week’s marches by millions of children around the world, is planned to roll through Asia and Europe before culminating in a rally in Montreal, Canada, where teenage activist Greta Thunberg is scheduled to speak.

In New Zealand, scores of protests were held in towns and cities across the country with students carrying signs including “We’re skipping our lessons, so we can teach you one” and “You can’t comb over climate change”.

Organiser of School Strike 4 Climate NZ tweeted that it had received credible reports that 170,000 people were striking nationwide, a figure that would represent 3.5% of the country’s population.

Local media put the crowd in the capital of Wellington, where students were delivering a petition to the national parliament calling on the government to declare a climate emergency, at around 40,000.