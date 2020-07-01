President Donald Trump campaigned against former Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton in 2016 on the promise that he would “make America great again.”

On Monday, Clinton used part of Trump’s slogan to issue a succinct but biting review of his administration’s widely criticised handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

The former secretary of state shared a graph on Twitter showing how the number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus has in recent days, for the second time, skyrocketed to record levels across the United States.

Other countries on the chart, meanwhile, appear to be flattening the curve.

“Great Again,” Clinton sarcastically captioned her post: