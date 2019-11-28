Television presenters in Australia and the UK have paid tribute to broadcaster Clive James, after news of his death was announced on Wednesday. His family confirmed in a statement that the TV presenter and author had died on Sunday at the age of 80, with his funeral now having taken place. Good Morning Britain host Piers Morgan was among the first to pay tribute to the Australian native, who he called “a brilliantly funny man”.

RIP Clive James, 80.

A brilliantly funny man. pic.twitter.com/hbuaQATLEU — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) November 27, 2019

Stephen Fry also tweeted about his sadness after also learning about the deaths of theatre director Jonathan Miller and TV chef Gary Rhodes. He said that Clive had been a “hero” of his while growing up, adding: “Very sorry to think they’re not in this world any more.”

Clive James and Jonathan Miller – two heroes of mine growing up. Each so wildly and profusely gifted in so many directions. Very sorry to think they're not in this world any more. And I just heard that Gary Rhodes has been snatched from us too. How very sad. — Stephen Fry (@stephenfry) November 27, 2019

Clive’s former co-star Margarita Pracatan said she was shocked by his death. Sharing a picture of them together, she wrote: “Saying goodbye is so shocking. Makes you quiet rewinding the memories. So many. Years and years of that intelligence and the talent and beautiful way of living, always to do excellence [sic]. “Thank you, #CliveJames from the bottom of my heart. You live forever with us.”

Saying goodbye is so shocking. Makes you quiet rewinding the memories. So many. Years and years of that intelligence and the talent and beautiful way of living, always to do excellence. Thank you, #CliveJames from the bottom of my heart. You live forever with us. #CliveJamesRIPpic.twitter.com/Pz56nwt61x — Margarita Pracatan (@PracatanBaby) November 27, 2019

I was always entranced by Clive James’ way with words. He will be remembered as a fantastic author and raconteur, but also for being a man who showed great wisdom as he faced death. He will be missed. — Julia Gillard (@JuliaGillard) November 27, 2019

Everyone's sharing their favourite Clive James quotes. Perhaps my favourite, perhaps predictably, is his description of religion as "an advertising agency for a product that does not exist." (Also, ps, I got to meet him and I loved him and it is sad he is gone.) — Tim Minchin (@timminchin) November 28, 2019

Author, poet and TV personality Clive James has died in England at the age of 80. His first autobiography 'Unreliable Memoirs' is one of my favourite books. Were you a fan of the Kid from Kogarah? #CliveJames@BreakfastNewspic.twitter.com/PHqfsgKzsN — Michael Rowland (@mjrowland68) November 27, 2019

Woe, Clive James has also died, the best telly critic that ever there was, who once described Barbara Cartland’s face as looking like two crows that had crashed into the white cliffs of Dover. #RIPCliveJamespic.twitter.com/r4sX1MfxTT — Richard Coles (@RevRichardColes) November 27, 2019

A day of full of sadness and heartbreak today..😥

Clive James, the Australian-born critic, author, poet and TV host, has died aged 80 💔 #RIPCliveJamespic.twitter.com/CybKluwZbn — RussellGrant.Com (@RussellGrantcom) November 27, 2019

Ah, Clive James. You bright, beaming boy. Our loss.#CliveJames — Alison Moyet (@AlisonMoyet) November 27, 2019

Britain’s culture is a much poorer place without Clive James. A sad loss. A brilliant novelist, critic and poet of our generation. Had the pleasure of working with him and read every single word he wrote. He turned witty and sharp TV criticism into an art form. — Quentin Willson (@QuentinWillson) November 27, 2019

Sad news, just heard that Clive James has died. — David Sillito BBC (@DavidSillitoBBC) November 27, 2019

So sad. He died 'knowing he'd experienced more than his fair share of this great, good world' #CliveJameshttps://t.co/5gtDUzfKMY — Sian Williams (@sianwilliams100) November 27, 2019

What a sad day for Arts and Entertainment. Now it's been announced that Clive James died at the weekend at the age of 80 https://t.co/2v3AZQsdXupic.twitter.com/7PQI4rORX0 — lizo mzimba (@lizo_mzimba) November 27, 2019