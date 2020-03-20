Clueless Spring Breakers Vow To Party On Despite Coronavirus Warnings

Some young spring breakers from the US insist the party’s on and they’re planning to keep at it despite pleas from health authorities to help stop the spread of coronavirus.

“If I get corona, I get corona,” Brady Sluder, an Ohio resident on spring break in Florida, told Reuters. “At the end of the day, I’m not gonna let it stop me from partying.”

He was hardly alone.

Footage from Florida over the weekend showed packed beaches even though last week, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and others issued warnings to avoid crowds and keep in small groups as “social distancing” measures meant to hinder the virus.