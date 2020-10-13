CNN’s fact-checking reporter Daniel Dale on Monday named the lie told by US President Donald Trump that just won’t die.

He then firmly debunked it.

Appearing on “CNN Tonight,” Dale began by dismantling to anchor Don Lemon some of the claims Trump made during his rally in Sanford, Florida, where the president, said Dale, “basically seems determined to run against a version” of Democratic nominee Joe Biden “that doesn’t exist.”

Lemon then aired footage of Trump repeating at the rally his 2016 campaign vow that his promised wall on the U.S.-Mexico border was almost complete ― and that Mexico was paying for its construction.

“Oh my God. I can do the fact-check on this. And those people, they believe him,” said an incredulous Lemon.