CNN’s fact-checking reporter Daniel Dale on Monday noted the “unique” aspect of Donald Trump’s dishonest claims about the Ukraine scandal and the impeachment inquiry into the president.

Dale told “CNN Tonight” host Don Lemon ― as a list of 45 untruths that Trump has told about the scandal and the inquiry scrolled down the screen ― they were unprecedented “because of how comprehensively Trump is lying here.”

“If you fact-check Trump, or just watch Trump, you know that he lies about basically every subject,” said Dale.