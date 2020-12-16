CNN’sJim Acosta has apparently had enough of White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany’s disinformation tactics.

In fact, the White House correspondent called her out on Tuesday after McEnany criticised mainstream news outlets for downplaying the fact that federal prosecutors in Delaware are investigating President-elect Joe Biden’s son Hunter Biden over tax issues.

“Really interesting turn of events, and good for those who covered what was a story all along and not Russian disinformation,” McEnany said in a jab at the media before walking from the podium without taking questions.

But Acosta refused to let McEnany get away without comment.

“Is it hypocritical to accuse others of spreading disinformation when you spreaditeveryday?” he asked.

McEnany ignored him.

You can watch the testy remarks below.