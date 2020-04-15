Colbert Hits Trump Where It Hurts In Epic Rant: 'You Didn't Have The Balls'

“The Late Show” host Stephen Colbert called out President Donald Trump for his attempt to grab power amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Trump on Monday tweeted that he gets to decide when it’s time to reopen states that have shuttered nonessential businesses to stop the spread of the virus. And, in a press briefing later in the day, Trump falsely declared his “authority is total.”

“It’s total,” he said. “And the governors know that.”

Governors from both parties quickly refuted that.

And Colbert pointed out a hole in the president’s logic: Trump can’t reopen the states because he’s not the one who shut them down in the first place. Governors did.