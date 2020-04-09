Stephen Colbert has just about reached his limit for watching President Donald Trump’s daily news briefings on the coronavirus pandemic. Or, as the “Late Show” host described it, the president’s daily “hissy fits” given that Trump routinely hurls insults at reporters who ask him basic questions.

“What is wrong with him?” Colbert asked. He then began correcting Trump’s misstatements on the inspector general before cutting himself off.

“Y’know what?” he said. “Who gives a shit!”

Colbert said Trump doesn’t realize that no one cares about his daily “hissy fits” anymore. He also shared a blunt message for the president:

All of this drama no longer plays to the camera, Sir, not even to your own supporters ― because it doesn’t matter who you voted for. Everyone just wants to know the truth, because that’s how you stay alive. So grow up and do your damn job. We have to, you should, too.

See his full “Late Show” monologue below: