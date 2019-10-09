Coleen Rooney And Rebekah Vardy Are Twitter's Latest Obsession. Here's Why.

The wives of two England national soccer team stars set Twitter alight Wednesday morning, with accusations flying about fake stories being sold to a British tabloid newspaper.

Coleen Rooney — the wife of ex-Manchester United striker Wayne Rooney (who currently plays for MLS side D.C. United) — claimed an account used by Rebekah Vardy — the wife of current Leicester City forward Jamie Vardy — was being used to pass details about her private life to The Sun.

Rooney, part of the England wives and girlfriends group that infamously took over the German resort of Baden-Baden during the 2006 FIFA World Cup, described on Twitter the elaborate Instagram sting operation she said she conducted to sleuth out the connection: