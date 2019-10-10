Coleen Rooney and Rebekah Vardy have set the UK media alight with an online mystery that combines betrayal, intrigue and one of the best-written posts of the century.

And despite the saga involving the wives of two English football players, the universal themes they’ve explored appears to have found a global audience.

To recap, Rooney - the wife of ex-England striker Wayne Rooney - told her 1.2 million Twitter followers that she “came up with an idea” to spend five months attempting to work out who was leaking stories to The Sun newspaper based on her personal Instagram posts.

Her plan was to block everyone apart from an Instagram page belonging to the person she suspected was the leaker.

In a pay-off to rival a thriller writer at the top of their game, Coleen revealed: “It’s… Rebekah Vardy’s account.”