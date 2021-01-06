Colin Fassnidge Sends I'm A Celeb Fans Into A Spin With Shirtless Selfie

Don Arnold via Getty Images Colin Fassnidge, pictured in Sydney in April last year, is tipped to appear on 'I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!'

He’s all but confirmed an appearance on ‘I’m A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!’, but Colin Fassnidge’s fans are convinced he’s entering the jungle. After a telling promo aired on Tuesday hinting a celebrity chef with an Irish accent would be next to join the show, Colin shared a cheeky selfie on Wednesday morning that sent viewers into a spin.

“How’s your morning!!!!” the Irish chef captioned an Instagram photo of his shirtless self enjoying the sunshine at Cabarita Beach in New South Wales.

Some followers immediately took to the comments section to mention the reality TV show, with one fan writing, “Going to the beach before your I’m A Celeb debut I see”. “Awesome how’s your morning, can’t wait to see you in the jungle tonight,” another penned. “Not fooling me!!! See u tonight on I’m a celebrity,” read another comment.

1 MORE CELEB GOES IN TOMORROW! Is that an Irish accent? Couldn't be.... #ImACelebrityAUpic.twitter.com/kvMtbUBizr — #ImACelebrityAU (@ImACelebrityAU) January 5, 2021

It is obviously going to be Colin from My Kitchen Rules that Irish accent has nailed it down for me! — LeeB (@LeeB60016905) January 5, 2021

Obviously Colin Fassnage (I think that's how it's spelt, appologies if not). — Feral Hairy Hermit (@greg_kennedy10) January 5, 2021

Last month The Australian reported that the 45-year-old chef from Dublin will step in as the ‘renowned chef’ in the Aussie jungle after Pete Evans was ‘dropped’ from the show following a social media post featuring a white nationalist symbol used by extremist movements and neo-Nazis. Colin has appeared on Channel 7′s ‘My Kitchen Rules’ since 2013 as a guest judge and mentor to the teams in the kitchen. He’s known for being very direct with contestants and, as his own website quotes, is a “no-nonsense chef”. While Channel 10 wouldn’t confirm or deny his involvement with the show, a network spokesperson said in a statement to HuffPost Australia in December: “Some say Australia is the foodie capital of the world, so when it comes to renowned chefs, there’s quite a smorgasbord to choose from. Stay tuned, to see if we serve up a celebrity platter, fit for the Irish fella on Sunday, January 3.”

Channel 7 Colin Fassnidge (R) starred on 'My Kitchen Rules' alongside Manu Feildel (L) and Pete Evans (C)

Channel 10 The cast of 'I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! Australia'