Collingwood President Eddie McGuire Resigns After Racism Row

Eddie McGuire has stood down as Collingwood Football Club president, effective immediately. McGuire told a press conference Tuesday: “I try my best and I don’t always get it right, but I don’t stop trying. Today, effective immediately, I step down from the presidency of the Collingwood Football Club.” He had been due to step down at the end of 2021 after 22 years as president. His resignation comes after a number of prominent Australians signed an open letter to the Collingwood Football Club demanding McGuire step down following the release of the leaked ‘CFC Do Better’ Report.

Mackenzie Sweetnam via Getty Images Eddie McGuire resigns effective immediately as Collingwood Football Club President on February 09, 2021 in Melbourne, Australia.

The report found evidence of “systemic racism” within the Magpies. Last week McGuire was forced to backtrack on his disastrous comments describing the report’s release as “an historic and proud day” for the club. A tearful McGuire insisted during Tuesday’s press conference that he had become a “lightning rod” for criticism after making the “proud” comments. “People have latched on to my opening line last week and as a result I have become a lightning rod for vitriol but have placed the club in a position where it is hard to move forward with our plans of clear air,” he said. McGuire listed charity and community work the club had done as a reason Collingwood wasn’t racist, however he failed to apologise or acknowledge the role of former player Héritier Lumumba in prompting the ‘CFC Do Better’ report. “This is why I say we are not a racist club, far from it,” he said. “I remind people that our recent review, inspired by Black Lives Matter, that part of a six-year journey of our reconciliation action plan was to look to what we need to do in the next 10 years, not the last.”

Victorian Greens Senator Lidia Thorpe, a Gunnai-Gunditjmara woman, slammed that statement. “It is a bit like, ‘I am not racist because I have got an Aboriginal friend.’ I don’t think that those comments help,” she told ABC News. “I think that clearly Eddie himself has an issue with racism and he has some incredibly good, smart people at that organisation that have had genuine partnerships with Aboriginal communities and organisations and so they should. “That should be the norm. It was a bit of an eye roll moment for me.” Did McGuire mention Héritier Lumumba during the press conference? Lumumba’s account of a “culture of racist jokes” at the club where he played 199 games from 2005-14 prompted the ‘CFC Do Better’ report although McGuire did not mention the former Magpie in Tuesday’s press conference. McGuire told reporters the “Black Lives Matter” movement triggered the review.

Eddie McGuire stood down as president of Collingwood in the wake of a report finding systemic racism at the football club. https://t.co/9ueQ53venj — Twitter Moments Australia (@MomentsAU) February 9, 2021

In 2017, Lumumba went public with allegations teammates had nicknamed him “chimp” and said the club failed to support him and punished him for daring to speak out about McGuire’s 2013 “King Kong” slur at Adam Goodes. Collingwood publicly denied Lumumba’s claims along with coach Nathan Buckley. Lumumba last week labelled the club’s response to the ‘Do Better’ report as “cowardice” and “delusional”. “What I saw was a clear case of cowardice,” Lumumba told ABC radio. “It was a clear case of a football club that is delusional. “They keep pointing to courage, and they’re the ones who are leading the charge (against racism). No, they are absolutely not the ones leading the charge.”