Comedian Gatecrashes Chanel's Paris Fashion Week Catwalk – Much To Gigi Hadid's Disapproval

How many women have dreamed of donning a classic Chanel chenille suit and walking the catwalks of Paris Fashion Week like a total boss? No? Only teenage me then. Still, we can’t help but applaud French comedian Marie Benoliel – aka Marie S’Infiltre – who went rogue in style this morning, gatecrashing the Chanel S/S 2020 show at the Grand Palais, Paris to join a line-up including modelling royalty, Gigi Hadid.

Yahoo Style UK Gigi Hadid looked unimpressed as she removed a catwalk crasher at the Chanel Show. [Photo: Getty/AP]

Emerging from nowhere out a front-row crowd that included Anna Wintour and Cardi B, Benoliel hopped onto the catwalk in the ultimate act of Chanel cos-play and started strutting with a confidence we can only stan. Dressed on point in a snappy black and white two-piece suit and platform heels, accessorised with a matching black hat and handbag, she momentarily fitted right in as, hand on hips, she struck a pose.

According to some of those capturing the moment on social media, when the security guards struggled to reach her, Gigi Hadid did – escorting Benoliel off the catwalk, in the words of some reports “saving the day”.

Omg a woman literally just CRASHED the Chanel finale and @gigihadid just bounced her off stage, what an iconic moment pic.twitter.com/Rsk3dJkwKJ — Tyler McCall (@eiffeltyler) October 1, 2019