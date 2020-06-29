Confirmed Coronavirus Cases Hit 10 Million Worldwide

ASSOCIATED PRESS A health worker checks the body temperature of a resident, as others await their turn during a free medical checkup in a slum in Mumbai, India, Sunday, June 28, 2020. (AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool)

ROME (AP) — Worldwide confirmed coronavirus infections hit the 10 million mark Sunday as voters in Poland and France went to the polls for virus-delayed elections. New clusters of cases at a Swiss nightclub and in the central English city of Leicester showed that the virus was still circulating widely in Europe, though not with the rapidly growing infection rate seen in parts of the U.S., Latin America and India. Wearing mandatory masks, social distancing in lines and carrying their own pens to sign voting registers, French voters cast ballots in a second round of municipal elections. Poles also wore masks and used hand sanitizer, and some in virus-hit areas were told to mail in their ballots to avoid further contagion. “I didn’t go and vote the first time around because I am elderly and I got scared,” said Fanny Barouh as she voted in a Paris school.

ASSOCIATED PRESS A woman casts a vote at a voting center during the second round of the municipal elections, in Saint Pee sur Nivelle, southwestern France, Sunday, 28, June, 2020. France is holding the second round of municipal elections in 5,000 towns and cities Sunday that were postponed due to the country's coronavirus outbreak. (AP Photo/Bob Edme)

While concern in the US has focused on big states like Texas, Arizona and Florida reporting thousands of new cases a day, rural states are also seeing infection surges, including in Kansas, where livestock outnumber people. The US handling of the outbreak has drawn concern from abroad. The European Union seems almost certain to bar Americans from traveling to the bloc in the short term as it draws up new travel rules to be announced shortly. The infection surges prompted Vice President Mike Pence to call off campaign events in Florida and Arizona, although he will still travel to those states and to Texas this week to meet with their Republican governors. Those three governors have come under criticism for aggressively reopening their economies after virus lockdowns despite increasing infections in their states. After confirmed daily infections in the US hit an all-time high of 40,000 on Friday, Texas and Florida reversed course and closed down bars in their states again. Arizona Republican Gov. Doug Ducey reversed himself and allowed cities and counties to require face masks in public even though he hasn’t been seen wearing one. “This is not a sprint, this is a marathon,” said Dr. Lisa Goldberg, director of the emergency department of Tucson Medical Center in Arizona. “In fact, it’s an ultra-marathon.” US Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar stressed that “the window is closing” for the US to take action to effectively curb the coronavirus. Azar pointed to a recent spike in infections, particularly in the South. He says people have “to act responsibly” by social distancing and wearing face masks, especially “in these hot zones.” Speaking on NBC and CNN, Azar argued that the US is in a better position than two months ago in fighting the virus because it is conducting more testing and has therapeutics available to treat COVID-19. But he acknowledged that hospitalisations and deaths could increase in the next few weeks.

ASSOCIATED PRESS Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Dr. Anthony Fauci, right, speaks during a news conference with members of the Coronavirus task force, including Vice President Mike Pence, left, at the Department of Health and Human Services in Washington, Friday, June 26, 2020. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)