A Fort Worth, Texas, police officer fatally shot a black woman in her own home early Saturday while responding to a neighbour’s request for a welfare check on the residence, authorities said.

Police identified the officer responsible for killing Atatiana Jefferson, 28, as a “white male who has been with the department since April of 2018.” His name has not yet been released. He has been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of an internal investigation, police said.

Jefferson was shot through a window around 2:30 a.m. as officers responded to a call from a neighbour who said the front door of the home was open, the Fort Worth Police Department said in a statement.

“Responding officers searched the perimeter of the house and observed a person standing inside the residence near the window,” according to the statement. “Perceiving a threat, the officer drew his duty weapon and fired one shot striking the person inside.”

Officers then went inside and provided emergency medical care to Jefferson, but she was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.