A New Mexico police officer is off the force after body camera footage captured him slamming an 11-year-old girl to the ground while ignoring school officials’ commands to release her.

Farmington police officer Zachary Christensen resigned after bodycam footage taken on Aug. 27 showed him wrestling the sobbing girl after she was accused of being disruptive at her middle school, including taking extra milk from the cafeteria.

The officer had been assisting school administrators in trying to get her to cooperate when she appeared to push past a man identified as the school principal, prompting assault allegations by Christensen, the video shows.