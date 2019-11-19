US Cop Fired After Stopping Black Patrons For Looking 'Suspicious'

A police officer in suburban Indianapolis has been fired after video of his confrontation with two Black customers at a department store went viral.

Lawrence Township Deputy Constable Daryl Jones approached cousins Aaron Blackwell and Durell Cunningham as they were driving out of the parking lot of a Nordstrom Rack store, as seen in a clip posted to YouTube by Blackwell last week.

Chief Constable Terry Burns fired Jones immediately after viewing the footage, according to NBC affiliate WTHR.

“He was terminated last night when the video was brought to my attention. I did see the video and made the decision immediately and that pretty speaks of my reaction,” Burns said, according to local station RTV6.

The two men began filming the Nov. 12 incident as their vehicle approached Jones, who they said watched them make their purchases inside the store and then followed them outside. In the video, Jones approaches the car, and demands to see the driver’s license. When the men questioned why they were being asked for ID, Jones replied: “Because I told you to.”

As the exchange became heated, the men insisted that Jones call his supervisor, while he repeatedly demanded to see their ID.

“I got my rights to do anything I want to do, I’m a police officer,” he said. When asked what reason he had for asking, Jones said that they had been acting “suspicious.”

After Jones called for backup, an Indianapolis police officer arrived and spoke with Jones near the car. After a short conversation, Jones told the men they were free to go, but refused to give his name and walked away. The Indianapolis officer told the men he didn’t know Jones, but that he saw no reason why they had been stopped, and that Jones was required to identify himself.

Jones was reportedly off duty at the time and had been working security at Nordstrom Rack.

The video can be viewed below.