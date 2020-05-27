Australia recorded its youngest victim of COVID-19 after a 30-year-old man with underlying health conditions died in Queensland, having shown symptoms of the disease for weeks but without getting tested, officials said on Wednesday.

The latest case brings to 103 the number of deaths recorded in Australia, from more than 7,100 cases.

Australia has been one of the most successful nations when it comes to containing the coronavirus spread, which officials attribute to early travel restrictions, social distancing measures and widespread testing.

Authorities were tracing a possible link between the man and the Ruby Princess cruise ship which docked in Sydney in March and was responsible for Australia’s biggest outbreak of the virus, Queensland state officials said.

“He was showing symptoms prior to his death but also had other illnesses. He tested positive in the post mortem. His partner is now sick with symptoms. She is now being isolated,” QLD Premier Anastasia Palaszczuk said.

Police and medics who attended the man are now in isolation.

Life is beginning to return to normal with schools returning to face-to-face learning this week and the National Rugby League competition set to resume on Thursday.

“Large parts of the country have had no cases for prolonged periods and the majority of our cases now are returned travellers, with only a handful of people still in intensive care,” Australia’s Chief Medical Officer, Brendan Murphy, told a government enquiry.