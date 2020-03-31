Coronavirus Dating Rules: Can I See My Partner During Self-Isolation?

qunamax via Getty Images

From Australia’s strict two-people rule and newly introduced social distancing fines, the guidelines around what you can and can’t do during the coronavirus crisis are changing on the daily basis. While people have been advised that gatherings with members of the same household is permitted, how does dating fit into this scenario? Can I See My Partner Who Doesn’t Live With Me? For those wondering if they can still see their partner who lives in another home, the answer is technically yes. This is because public gatherings of two people are allowed, a NSW Health spokesperson confirmed to HuffPost Australia on Tuesday. When Federal Health Minister Greg Hunt was asked the same question by a journalist during a press conference on Tuesday, his response was less direct. “The National Cabinet decision was about people being able to go out in groups of two, and to keep to households in addition to that. I’m not aware of the details that you’ve just provided so I won’t try to provide advice on that,” he said.

No Physical Touch And 2-Metre Distancing According to physician and journalist Dr Norman Swan, couples should still be able to see each other if they don’t live together, as long as there’s no physical touching and a two-metre distance. “You should not break the two-metre rule, even with your own partner,” he said on ABC’s Coronacast podcast. “The problem here is you’re not living with them so you’re not quite sure what each other’s doing or who you’ve come in contact with. That’s the problem.”

Dr Swan said it’s important to check if your partner has got symptoms. If they do, it’s best to not meet. The same applies if one’s partner has been in contact with anyone with Covid-19, or been overseas and in quarantine. He said if both people in the relationship have been self-isolating, it would be “okay” to continue meeting. “As long as you’re both doing it and therefore you know where each other’s been in a sense in the last few days, then probably common sense would say, ‘look it’s okay’,” he explained. “Particularly if you continue to social distance so that when you see each other you’re not getting too close. That would be fine most people would say as long as it’s not in a crowded area such a park or something like that.”

How To Cope Being Apart Experts say social distancing rules that could prevent partners from seeing each other is “challenging” but there are mechanisms to cope with being apart. Elisabeth Shaw, CEO Relationships Australia NSW, said “having choice about how close or distant you want to be from your partner is one thing, being prohibited is entirely different and I think it’s this difference that can have a significant psychological impact on a relationship”. “As much as possible, couples should try and maintain some resemblance of a routine in contact,” Shaw told HuffPost Australia. This includes dedicating regular times to check in, as well as “special catch ups, sharing down time, having a virtual drink or meal (take away of course)”. “Insecurities about each other can be heightened when you are separated and the longing for lustful interactions beckon. Try and be sensitive to the possibility of this,” she also explained.

“Rather than ignore calls or texts, because you don’t feel like chatting or are unable to, respond and say you’re not able to talk. Give an indication when you will be able to connect. It is likely at times couples will need more reassurance at times like this.” As for the lack of physical sex, she said “there is no reason that couples cannot enjoy intimacy virtually either”. “Here your imagination is the only limitation. However, when trying new ways to communicate even sexually, there needs to be a consensual discussion and a freedom to be able to say no to a suggestion that one or other of you may find distasteful or unpleasurable.” Online Dating Becoming The New Norm Meanwhile those looking for a new relationship are increasingly turning to dating websites and apps as the Covid-19 crisis continues. Bumble, Hinge and other dating apps are actively encouraging their users to make their dates virtual and not meet up in person, and users seem to be taking their advice. The inclination to hop onto dating apps doesn’t surprise Kevin Lewis, an associate professor of sociology at the University of California, San Diego, who’s studied online dating.

