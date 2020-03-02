Australia's First Coronavirus Death Confirmed As Further Travel Restrictions Enforced

MELBOURNE - A former passenger on the Diamond Princess cruise ship that was quarantined off Japan for coronavirus (COVID-19) died in a hospital in Perth early on Sunday, a health official said, becoming Australia’s first death from the virus. The 78-year-old man James Kwan had been in quarantine since being evacuated from the cruise ship off Yokohama, one of more than 150 Australians taken off the vessel.

“Our condolences are with his family and unfortunately he’s the first death we’ve had from coronavirus in Australia,” Andrew Robertson, the chief health officer of Western Australia state, told journalists.

Nine Network Travel agent James Kwan died in Perth on Sunday after being diagnosed with coronavirus.

The man’s widow Theresa also caught the virus, but is in stable condition, the health official said. Travel agent Mr Kwan was flown to Perth on February 21, after being diagnosed with coronavirus 10 days ago while in quarantine in Northern Territory’s Howard Springs. He was in isolation in Sir Charles Gairdner Hospital before he died on Sunday morning. “My husband passed away peacefully knowing that his family loved him,” Mrs Kwan said in a statement obtained by The Australian.

According to the publication, Mr Kwan founded Perth tour company Wel-Travel in 1988, before handing the business over to his son Edwin in recent years. “James and Theresa were very much a hand-in-glove couple — wherever James was, Theresa was there to support him in the family business,” a friend told the news outlet. Australia’s tally of virus infections rose by one to 26 on Sunday, the latest government figures showed. Prime Minister Scott Morrison said in a tweet that he was saddened to hear of the man’s passing and the government would continue to do what it could to protect Australians from coronavirus. “We are monitoring and responding to the information we are receiving every day,” Morrison tweeted. “We are not immune, but we are as prepared as any country can be and we will get through this.”

Am very saddened at the death of an elderly Australian man from Perth, who contracted COVID-19 and we evacuated from the Diamond Princess in Japan. We join his family and friends in mourning his passing. COVID-19 is especially more severe for older people with other frailties. — Scott Morrison (@ScottMorrisonMP) March 1, 2020

We will continue to do all we can to protect Australians from #coronavirus. We are monitoring and responding to the information we are receiving every day. We are not immune, but we are as prepared as any country can be and we will get through this. — Scott Morrison (@ScottMorrisonMP) March 1, 2020

Our highest priority is keeping Australians safe. Today the National Security Committee of Cabinet decided, based on expert medical advice regarding the #coronavirus outbreak, to introduce new travel restrictions and update the travel advice for Iran. — Scott Morrison (@ScottMorrisonMP) February 29, 2020

Australia has led the world with our response to coronavirus. We’re well prepared. We've got ahead, we’ll stay ahead, and together we'll get through this. — Scott Morrison (@ScottMorrisonMP) February 29, 2020