As Australia continues to battle the coronavirus crisis alongside the rest of the world, politicians have warned the Easter long weekend will be like no other. Social distancing restrictions will continue to be in place, with family barbecues, beach and park visits, large Easter egg hunts and Church attendance not permitted.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison said Australians need to follow these measures to ensure the health crisis doesn’t worsen, and his messaging was simple, “Stay at home”. “This Easter weekend will be incredibly important. Stay at home,” the PM said on Tuesday at a press conference in Canberra. “Failure to do so this weekend will completely undo everything we’ve achieved so far.”

Michael Blann via Getty Images Australians are encouraged to stay at home this Easter.

No Travel While many Australians choose the long weekend for a family road trip or coastal escape, the government’s advice is not to travel and fines will be issued if you do. “This Easter, it will be very important that people don’t travel. You can’t go camping. Our parks are shut,” said Tasmania Premier Peter Gutwein. “You can’t stay in your shack because you’ve got to stay in your primary residence. You can’t launch a boat out of your municipality where your primary residence is. We want people to stay home. We need that message to get through.”

Kerkez via Getty Images

Gutwein said police will be patrolling roads over the weekend and asking people what they are doing. “It is important that we do not take this virus to our coastal communities. Many of them are older, more vulnerable communities.” No Social Gatherings Public gatherings have been restricted to just two people across the country, and that rule isn’t to be broken over the weekend or major fines will apply. “We’re coming up to the Easter break. We don’t want people to rest and think it’s OK to socialise,” said Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk. “We need everyone to please do the right thing.”

Thomas Barwick via Getty Images

No Church Or Religious Gatherings Last week the Prime Minister said churches and places of worship will be considered places of work so that services could be live streamed to community members. However, they are not open to the public. “This will ensure that religious services, including Easter services, remain accessible to congregations,” read a statement on the PM’s website. Only essential staff are allowed to be present at the venue, with the four square metre rule and social distancing measures applied. No Beach Visits Despite it being a big part of Australia’s social culture, going to the beach is no exception to the stay-at-home rule over Easter. Sydney’s popular beaches in Bondi and Manly were recently closed after people didn’t adhere to social distancing rules, and police have issued fines to those who trespass.

Chris Hyde via Getty Images People run along Coolangatta beach on April 07, 2020 in Gold Coast, Australia. A number of major Gold Coast beaches will close from midnight on Tuesday over COVID-19 concerns.