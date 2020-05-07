Australia’s death toll stood at 97 on Thursday, with around 6,878 recorded coronavirus infections. More than 3.6 million cases of the virus have been confirmed worldwide, and more than 256,000 people have died from it. Here’s what is happening with coronavirus in Australia today:

1. NSW Says No To Loosening Group Gathering Restrictions

The coronavirus ban on group gatherings in NSW will not be lifted in time for Mother’s Day, Premier Gladys Berejiklian confirmed on Thursday.

There was speculation state governments might allow up to 10 people to meet at a household after Prime Minister Scott Morrison’s National Cabinet meeting on Friday.

It is believed Friday’s meeting will discuss the next steps in easing COVID-19 restrictions, potentially putting dinner parties, Mother’s Day brunches and other group gatherings in the diary for this weekend.

“I want to manage expectations and say if National Cabinet does suggest easing of restrictions, they won’t be able to be made in time for Mother’s Day,” Berejiklian told reporters on Thursday.

“I doubt that NSW will be in a position to implement anything before Mother’s Day. I just wanted to make that clear.”

In NSW, two adults and their children can visit another household. There is no limit on how far people may travel to visit loved ones.

“Of course that can happen multiple times a day as long as everybody is careful,” Berejiklian added.

“Perhaps the greatest gift to all mothers will be schools going back next week.

“It will be a very disappointing Mother’s Day for people in NSW. It is unlikely that state will be able to implement any loosening of restrictions by Sunday.”