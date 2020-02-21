Two Australian Evacuees from Japan Cruise Ship Have Coronavirus

SYDNEY, Feb 21 (Reuters) - Two Australians evacuated from a cruise ship in Japan have tested positive for coronavirus after returning to their home country, Australia’s health department said on Friday. Australia on Thursday evacuated 170 citizens from the Diamond Princess, owned by Carnival Corp, who had been confined to their cabins since February 3 when the vessel was quarantined at Yokohama, south of the capital, Tokyo.

After arriving in Australia’s tropical north where they will spend the next 14 days in quarantine, all passengers were screened and those complaining of being unwell were tested for coronavirus. “Six people were identified as having minor respiratory symptoms and, or fever,” the Australian Health Department said in an emailed statement. “Two of those people have since tested positive for COVID-19 infection.”

Tomohiro Ohsumi via Getty Images A worker wearing a protective suit stands next to a bus carrying passengers, who boarded the Qantas aircraft chartered by the Australian government, from the quarantined Diamond Princess cruise ship drive at Haneda airport on February 19, 2020 in Tokyo, Japan.